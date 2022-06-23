Two PSNI officers arrested in anti-corruption probe

They are being questioned as part of a probe into alleged misconduct
Two PSNI officers arrested in anti-corruption probe

A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge in Belfast Northern Ireland (PA)

Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 22:02
David Young, PA

Two serving PSNI officers in Northern Ireland have been arrested by anti-corruption detectives.

The men were detained in the greater Belfast area on Thursday morning.

They are being questioned as part of a probe into alleged misconduct in public office.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Detectives from the Police Service’s Anti-Corruption Unit have this morning, Thursday 23rd June, arrested two male serving police officers within the greater Belfast Area.

“They have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office.

“They are currently assisting officers with their enquiries.”

The development was first reported by Belfast Live on Thursday evening.

Read More

Northern Ireland is missing a dream opportunity to stand on its own two feet financially

More in this section

Technology Stock 'Vigilante paedophile-hunting group' set up ruse to entrap Corkman
Technology Stock Kerry businessman claims garda fraudulently obtained his private data from online sales platform
Angela Kerins4 Dáil has not offered apology to former Rehab boss Angela Kerins, High Court told
policePlace: Northern Ireland
<p>The judge imposed a sentence of two years with the final six months suspended on Lee Cronin, of Mount Saint Joseph’s Close, Bakers Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Picture: Larry Cummins </p>

Jail for Corkman who threatened to 'f***ing shoot' owner of his local shop

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices