'Will we have the DPP here to tell us lies?' asks man accused of sexually assaulting girl in Cork

It is anticipated that the case will be adjourned until October for the purpose of setting a date for a trial by judge and jury. File picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 20:42
Liam Heylin

A 64-year-old man facing trial on 16 counts of sexually assaulting a girl over a three-year period interrupted court proceedings to ask – “Will we have the DPP here to tell us lies?” 

Prosecution barrister Imelda Kelly said of the case: “It should go to the trial list on October 24.” 

The accused was represented in Cork Circuit Criminal Court by barrister Abigail Creed. Nevertheless, he interrupted a number of times, first asking, “Why October?” Soon after he made the comment about the DPP’s office.

Judge Sarah Berkeley said: “If he continues, he will be remanded in custody. He certainly will not interrupt proceedings. He is represented. If he does, his bail will be reconsidered.” 

A preliminary legal issue will be dealt with next week but it is anticipated that the case will then be adjourned until October for the purpose of setting a date for a trial by judge and jury.

For his first several court appearances, the accused man repeatedly refused to be represented by any lawyer and insisted he would represent himself. Eventually, he agreed to have representation.

This followed the strong urging earlier this year of Judge Helen Boyle who told him: “It is my strong advice to get legal representation. It is the best way you have to defend yourself. I also want to advise you there may well be issues of a person accused of sexual assault cross-examining a complainant.” 

The alleged incidents relate to a period between March 2012 and January 2016. The parties cannot be identified because of the nature of the case.

