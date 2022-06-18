Gardaí investigate as firebomb thrown at Dublin bar with customers inside

Gardaí say they are investigating the alleged firebombing of a pub in Dublin city last night, while the bar was full of socialising patrons.
The arson attack happened at around midnight on Friday when a firebomb was thrown in the direction of the bar inside the Lough Inn in Loughlinstown.
It is understood that a man entered the premises and threw the petrol bomb at the bar counter inside before fleeing the scene
Video circulating on social media from inside the pub shows panicked patrons exiting as fire alarms go off.
Later in the clip, petrol can be seen burning on the ground in front of the bar. A member of staff then attempts to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
"Gardaí from Shankill are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a licenced premises in Loughlinstown, Dublin shortly after midnight this morning Saturday 18th June, 2022," a garda spokesperson said.
"No one was injured and no arrests have been made at this time. Enquires are ongoing."