Vaccine sceptic fails to appear in court due to 'Covid symptoms' for a second time

A judge today issued a bench warrant for the arrest of vaccine sceptic, Antonio Mureddu, after he failed to turn up to Ennis District Court for a second time in two weeks.

At Ennis District Court, Judge Mary Larkin issued the bench warrant for the arrest of Mr Mureddu (45) of Headford Arms Hotel, Headford, Co. Galway, following a Garda application.

In the case, Mr Mureddu is facing a charge of the alleged assault of a Garda and two separate dangerous driving charges on the same date last August.

Mr Mureddu did not appear at court two weeks ago concerning one of the dangerous driving charges and a medical report was provided to court on behalf of Mr Mureddu which said that Mr Mureddu has “Covid symptoms - flu-like”.

A similar report was handed into court today saying that Mr Mureddu has ‘Covid Symptoms - flu-like’.

Sgt Louis Moloney said that Mr Mureddu had been informed of today’s proceedings via registered post and in response to his non-appearance in court applied for the bench warrant for the arrest of Mr Mureddu and for him to be brought before a district court for the execution of the bench warrant.

In the case, Mr Mureddu is accused of assaulting Garda James Hanley with intent to resist or prevent the lawful apprehension or detention of himself for an alleged offence, dangerous driving at Knockanean outside Ennis on August 10 last contrary to Section 19 of the Criminal Justice Act, (Public Order Act) 1994.

Mr Mureddu is also accused of dangerous driving on the M18 motorway at Caheraphuca, Crusheen, and on the same motorway at Ballymacahill, Ennis, on August 10 last.

In relation to separate and unconnected alleged motoring offences before Letterkenny District Court at the start of the month, Mr Mureddu told a judge that he will only return to court on alleged motoring offences if he gets one million euro.

In court, Mr Mureddu told Judge Brendan O’Reilly “if you are going to adjourn this it is going to cost you one million euro. I'm not coming next time”.