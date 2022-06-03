Vaccine sceptic fails to appear on dangerous driving charge due to 'Covid symptoms'

Well-known vaccine sceptic, Antonio Mureddu, didn’t appear in court on Friday concerning a dangerous driving summons as he is displaying "Covid symptoms".

At Ennis District Court today, Mr Mureddu (45) of Headford Arms Hotel, Headford, Co. Galway, was due to appear concerning a summons of dangerous driving on the M18 motorway at Ballymacahill, Ennis on August 10, 2021.

The court heard that a medical certificate has been provided to court prior on behalf of Mr Mureddu which said that Mr Mureddu has “Covid symptoms - flu like”.

Sgt Louis Moloney applied that the case be adjourned to June 17 as he said that Mr Mureddu will be facing a separate summons on that date and the cases would then travel together.

The dangerous driving summons before the court today is a re-entered charge that was one of three charges that were withdrawn by gardaí against Mr Mureddu at a court in March.

On March 4 at Ennis District Court, Sgt Moloney withdrew a charge that Mr Mureddu assaulted Garda James Hanley with intent to resist or prevent the lawful apprehension or detention of himself for an alleged offence, dangerous driving, on August 10, 2021.

The charge is contrary to Section 19 of the Criminal Justice Act (Public Order Act).

On the same date, Sgt Moloney said that gardaí were withdrawing two dangerous driving charges from the same date at Caheraphuca, Crusheen, and on the M18 at Ballymacahill, Ennis.

In relation to separate and unconnected alleged motoring offences before Letterkenny District Court, Mr Mureddu told a judge this week that he will only return to court on alleged motoring offences if he gets €1m.

In court, Mr Mureddu told Judge Brendan O’Reilly “if you are going to adjourn this it is going to cost you one million euro. I'm not coming next time”.

Judge Mary Larkin adjourned the dangerous driving case before Ennis District Court to June 17.