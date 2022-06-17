'It just keeps going on' - Jail for motorbike-obsessed Corkman on 60th conviction

A young man obsessed with motorbikes and cars kicked the lock of a bike parked outside a house in Glanmire and drove away on it and now he has been jailed for the crime.

20-year-old Aaron O’Driscoll of The Mews, Riverway, South Douglas Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to the crime at Cork District Court.

Judge Marian O’Leary imposed a four-month jail term on the young man. This sentence is consecutive to another sentence of five months imposed on the same man last week. Inspector James Hallahan outlined the background to the latest offence carried out by the young man.

“On April 30, 2021, at Glanmire he was seen taking a motorbike that was outside someone’s house. There was a lock on the bike. It was kicked off. There was damage done to the bike,” Insp. Hallahan said.

The accused had 59 previous convictions. As Insp. Hallahan was outlining the details of the previous convictions, which involved conviction after conviction for car and motorbike-related crimes, he said: “It just keeps going on.”

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said: “He is still only 20. He comes from a very dysfunctional background. His parents separated when he was four. He fell between the cracks. He was left to his own devices a lot.

“He is obsessed with motorbikes and cars. A lot of his offences relate to these.” Judge O’Leary referred to previous suspended sentences given to the defendant as well as custodial terms. “He obviously has learned no lesson.”