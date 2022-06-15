Man charged with alleged cybercrimes further remanded in custody

The High Court has reserved its decision on an appeal for bail by a 40-year-old man charged in Cork with alleged cybercrimes following an investigation by An Garda Síochána in Ireland and the FBI in America.

Suleman Mazhar, who was previously of Moneygourney, Douglas, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

His solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan said: “His bail application came before the High Court. The High Court has reserved its decision.”

On that basis, Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until June 29.

Sergeant Wesley Kenny objected to bail when the matter first came before Cork District Court. He said it was believed by the prosecution that if the accused was released on bail he would go directly to a computer, close down websites and effectively destroy evidence being gathered against him.

The accused, who is from Pakistan, came to Ireland in 2002 and has Irish citizenship and an Irish passport. He said he was unemployed but had worked in finance and in computers in Ireland.

The charges allege that he had a smart card reader to make false financial instruments at a house at Railway Street, Passage West, Co Cork, that he had 52 plastic cards embedded with smart chips and magnetic strips and a final charge of alleged money-laundering between August 2020 and July 2021.

Sgt Kenny said their investigation into alleged transfers of cryptocurrency had seen the accused allegedly involved in more than 2,000 transactions involving $346,000 (€332,000) over a one-year period.

The accused gave evidence of buying five bitcoins at €109 each and their value going to a high of €62,000 each.

He said he was on Jobseekers Allowance and would turn up for his case if granted bail.