Drunk Cork man stood outside family home shouting 'f***ing scumbags'

Defendant’s mother died in February and the defendant reacted to this by drinking heavily and the incident occurred during this time, court heard
Drunk Cork man stood outside family home shouting 'f***ing scumbags'

Judge Olann Kelleher asked the accused if he would be willing to do community service in order to avoid a jail term. He replied: 'I will yeah.' Picture: Larry Cummins 

Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

A 32-year-old man got drunk and shouted abuse from the street at members of his own family in their home.

Antonio Arundel — formerly of Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork — caused such a disturbance when he turned up at Shannon Lawn on May 5 that gardaí had to be called.

Inspector Jason Lynch said gardaí were notified of the intoxicated man causing the disturbance.

“He was shouting, ‘f***ing scumbags’. He directed that at his own family home,” Insp Lynch said at Cork District Court.

Antonio Arundel, who now lives in Midleton, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to two charges under the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, namely being threatening and abusive and being drunk and a danger.

Insp Lynch said Arundel has 40 previous convictions.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said the defendant’s mother died in February and the defendant reacted to this by drinking heavily for a few weeks. The incident at the centre of the case arose during this time.

The solicitor said the abuse by Arundel was directed at members of his own family and not at gardaí.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked the accused if he would be willing to do community service in order to avoid a jail term. Arundel replied: “I will yeah.” 

Judge Kelleher said he could do 150 hours of community service instead of three months in prison.

Insp Lynch said the accused man’s most recent court appearance was last month when he was convicted of other public order offences, including a refusal to give his name to gardaí when required.

More in this section

Man who has safety order against brother fears his release from prison Man who has safety order against brother fears his release from prison
Cork man shouted 'I don’t care about the guards' at partner after domestic violence hearing Cork man shouted 'I don’t care about the guards' at partner after domestic violence hearing
Madonna and Ritchie divorce Irish construction company boss ordered to pay almost €14m lump sum to estranged wife
#CourtsPlace: Cork
<p>Kieran Quilligan is charged with possession of a weapon on June 6 at Anderson Street, Cork.</p>

Bail refused for man charged with possession of knife in Cork city 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 11, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 34
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices