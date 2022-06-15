Drunk Cork man stood outside family home shouting 'f***ing scumbags'

A 32-year-old man got drunk and shouted abuse from the street at members of his own family in their home.

Antonio Arundel — formerly of Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork — caused such a disturbance when he turned up at Shannon Lawn on May 5 that gardaí had to be called.

Inspector Jason Lynch said gardaí were notified of the intoxicated man causing the disturbance.

“He was shouting, ‘f***ing scumbags’. He directed that at his own family home,” Insp Lynch said at Cork District Court.

Antonio Arundel, who now lives in Midleton, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to two charges under the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, namely being threatening and abusive and being drunk and a danger.

Insp Lynch said Arundel has 40 previous convictions.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said the defendant’s mother died in February and the defendant reacted to this by drinking heavily for a few weeks. The incident at the centre of the case arose during this time.

The solicitor said the abuse by Arundel was directed at members of his own family and not at gardaí.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked the accused if he would be willing to do community service in order to avoid a jail term. Arundel replied: “I will yeah.”

Judge Kelleher said he could do 150 hours of community service instead of three months in prison.

Insp Lynch said the accused man’s most recent court appearance was last month when he was convicted of other public order offences, including a refusal to give his name to gardaí when required.