Appeal after ‘barbaric attack’ in which man was shot in the legs in Belfast

A man in his 40s received four gunshot wounds to the back of both of his legs 
The PSNI has appealed for information after a man was shot in the legs in west Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 16:01
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was shot several times in the legs in west Belfast.

The incident occurred on Monday in the Millennium Way area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9.15pm, it was reported that a man in his 40s received four gunshot wounds to the back of both of his legs outside a property at the Millennium Way area.

“It was reported that two men wearing dark-coloured clothing made off from the scene following the incident.

“The man was taken to hospital for his injuries, and are described as non-life threatening at this stage.

“Damage was also caused to the front door and hallway of the property following the incident.”

This was a built-up residential area in daylight, with this barbaric attack showing a complete disregard for the local community

The spokesperson added: “This was a brutal attack for which there is no justification. There is no place for attacks such as this in our society.

“This was a built-up residential area in daylight, with this barbaric attack showing a complete disregard for the local community.

“The bullets could have strayed at any moment and hit someone passing by, especially with children present in the area at the time.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1934 13/06/22.”

