Man pays price for romantic encounter during Covid lockdown

A man has been ordered to pay €150 after a romantic rendezvous at one of Donegal's most iconic cultural sites at 2.30am during Covid lockdown.
The couple had gone for a drive to An Grianán of Aileach ringfort at Burt, which overlooks the Inishowen Peninsula, during level 5 restrictions in February 2021.
However, they were disturbed by gardaí.
Jamie McLaughlin, 27, appeared at Buncrana District Court where he was charged with breaching the restrictions.
Mr McLaughlin said he and his girlfriend had been out for a walk when approached by gardaí.
He claimed he did not know that such heavy restrictions were in place.
His solicitor, Ciaran Mac Lochlainn admitted: “He drove to An Grianán fort and there might have been more than a walk involved."
The couple were left surprised when gardai approached their car in such a remote location at such a late hour, the court was told.
Mr McLaughlin, of The Meadows in Derry, is a chef and a father of one, the court was told.
Judge Éiteáin Cunningham considered the evidence and ordered him to make a €150 donation to the Buncrana branch of St Vincent de Paul.