Cork mother weeps as she describes abuse inflicted on her by cocaine-addicted partner

A young mother wept at an in-camera sitting of Cork District Court as she described the pressure her cocaine-addicted partner put her under by abusing her in front of their children.

Her partner pleaded guilty to breaching a protection order by putting her in fear on an occasion in November 2021.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “He left the house and came back at 3am in a highly agitated and aggressive condition shouting at her.

“He had been shouting at her all day, saying what he would do if they both ended up going to court.

“She said he abused her in front of the children.” Judge Olann Kelleher asked the young woman how things were now, over six months since the incident at the centre of this case.

“It’s bad, like. He’s addicted to cocaine. He has been in rehabilitation twice and it hasn’t worked,” she said.

Eddie Burke, solicitor for the accused man, said to the defendant’s partner: “You want him to get help.” She said she did but added: “This is going on for four years. I went as far as I can and I’m still in the same position.

He’s a good dad when he’s sober. I’ve given him every opportunity and chance. I can’t cope with him anymore.

Judge Kelleher said: “I would prefer for him to get treatment rather than jail. This lady has enough on her plate. This lady cannot cope.”

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case for a month to give him an opportunity to come back to court and give evidence of his efforts to get treatment for his addiction.

Under the terms of a protection order, a person may live in the family home. However, the judge said the woman, in this case, may have to take the next step and apply for a barring order so that her partner would not be allowed to return home.