Frontline Garda supervisors alarmed at HQ's corruption plans 

AGSI president Antoinette Cunningham: Gardaí entitled to the same constitutional and human rights as all citizens. Picture: Pat Moore

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 02:00
Cormac O’Keeffe

Frontline garda supervisors have reacted strongly to requests from Garda HQ for legal powers to conduct undercover operations to test gardaí for corruption.

The Irish Examiner revealed on Thursday that An Garda Síochána wants its anti-corruption unit to launch “stimulated corruption opportunities” designed to “provoke a response” from a targeted garda.

These will check whether or not the garda will commit a criminal or disciplinary offence.

Garda HQ said this so-called “integrity testing” can be based on intelligence or can be “random”.

Antoinette Cunningham, general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, said: “The AGSI are concerned to learn that Garda headquarters is calling for legal powers to run undercover investigations to test gardaí for corruption.

“We are concerned about the extent to which these powers could be utilised.” 

She said the AGSI had not been consulted in on the powers or how they would be used.

Ms Cunningham pointed out: “Many criminal and disciplinary complaints against our members have been found to be vexatious and frivolous.” 

She added: “The AGSI accept that our members must operate to a higher standard given the role they play in Irish society. However, we are entitled to the same constitutional and human rights as all citizens.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris set up the Anti-Corruption Unit in November 2020.

Doubt expressed at Garda anti-corruption action

