Man, 50s, arrested following €156k cannabis seizure in Westmeath

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing
The suspected cannabis plants found in the property. Picture: Garda Info

Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 18:13
Steven Heaney

A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of €156,000 worth of cannabis in Westmeath this afternoon. 

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí say they conducted a search of a residential property in Moate, Co Westmeath at 12.45pm.

During the course of the search, officers uncovered suspected cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €156,000.

Following the search, gardaí arrested a man in his 50s.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Athlone Garda station.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Latest

