Man, 50s, arrested following €156k cannabis seizure in Westmeath

A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of €156,000 worth of cannabis in Westmeath this afternoon.
As part of Operation Tara, gardaí say they conducted a search of a residential property in Moate, Co Westmeath at 12.45pm.
During the course of the search, officers uncovered suspected cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €156,000.
Following the search, gardaí arrested a man in his 50s.
He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Athlone Garda station.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.