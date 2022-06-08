Cork motorist who sped past Garda checkpoint and crashed gets 20-year driving ban

A motorist drove away at speed from a garda checkpoint and crashed into the front gate of a house – the escapade only ending when a garda smashed the driver’s window and pulled the keys from the ignition.

The culprit has been banned from driving for the next 20 years. Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred on February 18, 2021.

The accused, Kenneth Hornibrook of 3 Kilmore Road, Knocknaheeny, Cork, was seen driving a blue Ford Focus. There was a garda checkpoint at Lee Road, Cork, and the accused man failed to stop.

The Focus was then driven in a dangerous manner away from the pursuing gardaí, going on to its incorrect side of the road and ultimately colliding with the gate at the front of a house.

Sgt. Davis said that Garda John P. Sullivan went to the driver’s side door but Kenneth Hornibrook refused to open the door and he attempted to drive off.

Garda Sullivan produced his baton to break the window. Following the defendant’s refusal to open the door and his attempt to put the car in gear and drive away, the garda managed to put his hand into the car and grab the keys from the ignition.

He was arrested and taken into custody and also searched. €60 worth of cannabis was found on his person. When a blood test was carried out on the accused as part of the investigation into suspected drunk driving or drug driving, it tested positive for cannabis, morphine and methadone.

Past convictions

On another occasion in the same area around this time, Kenneth Hornibrook, who is aged around 40, was found sitting in a car parked at Atkins Hall apartments, Lee Road, Cork. He was searched and a bag of cannabis was found in the pocket of a jumper found in the vehicle.

Sgt Davis said the accused had previous convictions and had been disqualified from driving on a number of occasions prior to the incident in February.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said the accused had been in custody for some time and he asked the judge not to increase his overall time in jail.

The defendant said he was serving a four-year sentence and was not due for release until 2025.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “These are very serious matters for a man with nine previous no insurance convictions. Gardaí observed him on this occasion and he took off and crashed into a house.”

Judge Kelleher imposed an overall sentence of five months and made it consecutive to the term he was already serving. The judge also disqualified him from driving for 20 years.