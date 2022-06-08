Drunk Cork man arrested after repeatedly calling 999

The 999 emergency number was repeatedly called from a mobile phone in the St Luke’s area of Cork and when officers went to investigate they found the calls were coming from a drunken man on the street.
Brandon O’Keeffe, 24, of 219 Comeragh Park, The Glen, Cork, was convicted of a public order charge of being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others on the occasion.
Garda Niamh Crowley testified at Cork District Court that on June 22, 2021, a man repeatedly phoned 999.
It was established the calls were coming from a location in the St Luke’s area.
Garda Crowley arrived in the area and found the accused with a can of cider in his hand. He was on to a 999 operator at the time. His phone showed he had called a considerable number of times before that.
It was Garda Crowley’s opinion that the accused was intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.
Brandan O’Keeffe did not turn up in court for the case and Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined him €150 in his absence.