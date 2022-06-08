Drunk Cork man arrested after repeatedly calling 999

Accused was found with can of cider and was on the phone to 999 operator when gardaí arrived
Brandon O’Keeffe, 24, of 219 Comeragh Park, The Glen, Cork, was convicted of a public order charge of being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others on the occasion. Pic Larry Cummins

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 07:00
Liam Heylin

The 999 emergency number was repeatedly called from a mobile phone in the St Luke’s area of Cork and when officers went to investigate they found the calls were coming from a drunken man on the street.

Brandon O’Keeffe, 24, of 219 Comeragh Park, The Glen, Cork, was convicted of a public order charge of being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others on the occasion.

Garda Niamh Crowley testified at Cork District Court that on June 22, 2021, a man repeatedly phoned 999.

It was established the calls were coming from a location in the St Luke’s area.

Garda Crowley arrived in the area and found the accused with a can of cider in his hand. He was on to a 999 operator at the time. His phone showed he had called a considerable number of times before that.

It was Garda Crowley’s opinion that the accused was intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

Brandan O’Keeffe did not turn up in court for the case and Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined him €150 in his absence.

