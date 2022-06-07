Cork man charged with theft of €7k from architect's client in invoice fraud

Woman was about to make payment when she got an email saying some of the bank account details had changed and believed communication was genuine, court told
Dickson Aribasoye of Highfield Park, Ballincollig, Cork is charged with eight counts of theft. Picture: Larry Cummins 

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 20:00
Liam Heylin

A woman who owed money to an architect was contacted by someone who intercepted the invoice to say the account details were to be changed — and she ended up sending €7,380 to a person who had nothing to do with the architectural firm.

Detective Garda Donal O’Connell outlined the background allegations in the case at Cork District Court.

Det Garda O’Connell arrested Dickson Aribasoye of Highfield Park, Ballincollig, Cork.

The detective charged the 61-year-old with eight counts of theft.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed that the case could be heard summarily at Cork District Court on a plea of guilty only.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked what the background allegations were in the case.

Det Garda O’Connell said it was alleged that back in September 2019 the injured party was dealing with a firm of architects and was due to make a payment to them.

Around the time she was about to make a payment she got an email saying some of the bank account details had changed. The woman believed the communication was genuine and had come from the architects. She changed the bank details and sent the sum of €7,380.

However, it is alleged the money went to the defendant’s account and that he made eight withdrawals from his account, amounting to a total of €5,700.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case for two weeks at Cork District Court so prosecution statements could be sent to defence solicitor Frank Buttimer.

