Cocaine worth almost €5m seized after vehicle stopped in Dublin 

A man has been arrested after Gardaí in Dublin seized €4.69m worth of cocaine in Dublin.
The seizure was made on Friday after officers stopped a vehicle in the Leopardstown area of east Dublin.
It was made as part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity.
Gardaí said during the course of the operation, 67kgs of cocaine - with an estimated street value of €4.69m - was seized.
A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Dundrum Garda Station.
Commenting on the operation, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said the seizure reflects the determination of Gardaí to dismantle crime groups.
"The successful outcome to an operation undertaken by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, involving the seizure of cocaine with a street sale value close to €5m, reflects the Garda Síochána’s determination to dismantle organised crime groups that trade in drugs”.