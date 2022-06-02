Man wanted in connection with FBI cybercrime investigation remanded in Cork prison

A 40-year-old man who was arrested and charged in Cork arising out of a cybercrime investigation by An Garda Síochána in Ireland and the FBI in America has been remanded in custody until June 15.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until that date against Suleman Mazhar, who was previously of Moneygourney, Douglas, Cork, on the application of state solicitor, Frank Nyhan.

The accused appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court. His solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, consented to the adjournment application. The next court appearance by Mazhar on June 15 will be by video link from prison again.

Sergeant Wesley Kenny objected to bail when the matter first came before the court. He said it was believed by the prosecution that if the accused was released on bail he would go directly to a computer, close down websites and effectively destroy evidence being gathered against him.

The accused, who is from Pakistan, came to Ireland in 2002 and has Irish citizenship and an Irish passport. He said he was unemployed but had worked in finance and in computers in Ireland.

The charges alleged that he had a smart card reader to make false financial instruments at a house at Railway Street, Passage West, County Cork, and that he had 52 plastic cards embedded with smart chips and magnetic strips. There was also a final charge of alleged money laundering between August 2020 and July 2021.

Sgt Kenny said that their investigation into alleged transfers of crypto-currency had seen the accused allegedly involved in over 2,000 transactions involving $346,000 over a one-year period.

The accused gave evidence of buying five bitcoins at €109 each and their value going to a high of €62,000 each. He said he was on Jobseekers Allowance and would turn up for his case if granted bail.