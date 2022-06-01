Cork woman who smashed other woman's phone in pub row ordered to pay for damage

A Cork woman who assaulted another woman in a pub and smashed her phone after borrowing it to text her boyfriend has been given until the end of July to compensate her for the damage.

Shannon Frayne, 26, of Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork, denied charges of assault and causing criminal damage but Judge Marian O’Leary convicted her, put sentencing back until May 31.

The judge received a victim impact statement from injured party, Caroline O’Mahony.

Defence solicitor Donal Daly said on behalf of the accused: “She apologises 100% for her part.”

Judge O’Leary has now ordered the accused to gather €200 to pay for the damaged phone. The judge put finalisation of the case back until July 27 at Cork District Court.

Ms O’Mahony said the defendant was about 20 years younger than her and that she asked her if she could use her phone at Hannah Bawn’s in Gurranabraher on the night of June 9, 2019.

“When I asked back for it she got very aggressive. She wouldn’t give it back. She bashed it off the table. I got attacked — the person went for my hair. She grabbed me by the hair. A piece of my hair came out,” Ms O’Mahony said.

The defendant Shannon Frayne testified: “I did not smash the phone off the table. I threw the phone at her. She grabbed me by the hair. I grabbed her by the hair. The barman separated us… I went home. She grabbed on to me first. I did not expect her to go on to me. I did not want to go on to her but she had me by the head.

“I didn’t throw the phone at her, I flipped it at her so that she could catch it.”

Asked why she did not hand the phone back, Shannon Frayne said: “Because she was mad giving out.”

Asked if she saw the owner catch the phone, the defendant said she did not.