Cork man accused of having €120,000 of cocaine denied bid to take sun holiday

A young man accused of having a €120,000 stash of cocaine in Cork in April applied to get his passport back from gardaí and have his bail conditions relaxed so that he could take a short holiday in Portugal.

Mohammed Adeagbo of Highfield, Ballincollig, County Cork, is presently on bail on drugs charges related to the seizure of €120,000 worth of cocaine on April 25 in Ballincollig.

The 21-year-old accused came to court applying for a relaxation of bail and the return of his passport so that he could go to Albufeira with his friends for a long weekend in June.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that in the State’s opinion three days is a very short time frame for a holiday and sounded more like a business trip.

The applicant’s solicitor, Frank Buttimer, wondered what Sgt Lyons knew about mini-breaks.

Sgt Lyons cross-examined the defendant: “How do we know you would come back?”

Mohammed Adeagbo replied: “You have my word.”

Sgt Lyons said: “Respectfully, we would need a little more on this side of the house.”

Flight risk

Garda Anthony McSweeney said the gardaí were concerned about the matter because of the seriousness of the alleged facts of the case.

“We would have very serious concerns he would be a flight risk. I would have huge concerns about him absconding.”

Mr Buttimer said the defendant is from Ballincollig where he attended primary and secondary school and his family is based there. He said the application would not even be made, but for the fact that the accused had booked the trip to Portugal before the alleged offence occurred in April.

Sgt Lyons commented: “Some fellas sunning himself in Portugal when he is on a charge of having €120,000 worth of cocaine is not appropriate.”

Mr Buttimer submitted that there could be a substantial delay in the prosecution even certifying those drugs forensically and that the accused could be remanded on bail until the end of the year for that to happen.

Judge Patricia Cronin said: “I have listened very carefully to the application to vary bail for the return of his passport and altering the signing on conditions for two days. This a very serious allegation relating to a large quantity of cocaine allegedly in his possession. He has a presumption of innocence.

“I am refusing the application on the basis of the seriousness of the alleged offence.”

The accused was remanded on continuing bail terms until September 7 at Cork District Court.