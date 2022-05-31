Cork men admit to dealing €56k worth of heroin in city

Men charged with dealing the drug on St Mary’s Avenue, off Cathedral Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, on Wednesday, January 19
Both accused indicated, through their solicitors,  that they were signing pleas of guilty to the charges.

Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 08:00
Liam Heylin

Two Cork men confessed on Monday to the parts they played in dealing €56,000 worth of heroin off Cathedral Road in Cork City.

Detective Garda Paul Leahy brought a fresh charge against each man on Sunday arising out the seizure of the €56,000 stash in January.

The charge against Roy Twohig and William Kenny stated they had diamorphine (better known as heroin) for the purpose of sale or supply to others at a time when the street value exceeded €13,000 — the threshold amount which gives rise to a mandatory 10-year sentence unless the sentencing judge finds there are exceptional circumstances.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to trial by judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court or to the entering of a guilty plea in each case at Cork District Court should this arise, and for the accused to be sent forward to the circuit court for sentencing.

Both accused — Twohig and Kenny — indicated through their solicitors, Diarmuid Kelleher and Frank Buttimer, respectively, that they were signing pleas of guilty to the charges.

They previously indicated a similar course in respect of other charges against them arising out of the seizure of the same stash of drugs. The two defendants were previously charged with possession of diamorphine, better known as heroin, and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

The charges against each man relate to St Mary’s Avenue, off Cathedral Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, on Wednesday, January 19.

Roy Twohig, 42, of St Vincent’s Hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, and William Kenny, 45, of St Vincent’s Hostel, had the cases against them sent forward by Judge Patricia Cronin for sentencing next month at Cork Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The cases will be listed for mention on June 20 and sentencing may take place later in the sessions of that court.

There is a third defendant who was not before Cork District Court on Monday. He is due to appear early in June in respect of his part in the case.

