Man assaulted ex-wife when he found out she was having an affair with his best friend

A 36-year-old man got violent with his ex-wife when he became aware she had an affair with his best friend.

The matter came to light at a private in-camera hearing of Cork District Court, where the accused man faced sentencing for two counts of breaching a safety order by putting his ex-wife in fear.

There were two violent incidents that resulted in the accused man being brought before the court. At the height of the most serious incident, he pinned the woman against a wall, choking her and punching her face.

Now at Cork District Court, the defendant’s solicitor Eddie Burke has outlined a background set of circumstances that had resulted in the accused man becoming suicidal.

Mr Burke said the accused man and his wife were married for over 10 years when she left him and took the children with her.

“At that time, he discovered his wife was having an affair with his brother. This caused a lot of difficulties for the defendant.

It later emerged she had numerous affairs with people close to him.

“Most recently, he discovered that she had another affair with his best friend, who was also his cousin,” Mr Burke said.

The solicitor said the accused became so distressed that he made an attempted suicide. “He apologises for his behaviour. He did not know how to cope with the news he found out about his wife,” he said.

Judge Marian O’Leary noted the accused was presently serving a sentence in prison. She said she would put back sentencing in this case for a fortnight for a pre-sanction report from the probation service. Mr Burke said the accused would certainly benefit from some probation service intervention.

Mr Burke said in reply to a query from the sentencing judge that the accused would live on the opposite side of Cork City to his ex-partner as soon as he is released from prison.

On January 12, 2021, the accused was picking up property at his ex-wife’s home when he began to argue with her and then physically assaulted her. He pulled her by the hair, dragged her into the kitchen, pinned her up against a wall, where he held her by the throat and punched her face. She managed to sound an alarm on her phone.

In an incident two months earlier, when he met her with their children in a public area, he struck her face and kicked her right leg.

Both the November 2020 and January 2021 incidents were in breach of his wife’s safety order.