Man sent for trial in case where dead pensioner was allegedly brought to Carlow post office

A man charged with attempted deception at a Carlow post office has been sent forward for trial to the Circuit Criminal Court.

Declan Haughney, aged 40, of Pollerton Road, Carlow, allegedly took the body of his uncle, 66-year-old Peadar Doyle, to a nearby post office to claim his pension payment. Gardaí believe the pensioner was already dead when he was taken into the post office.

Charges

Mr Haughney is charged with one count of attempted theft and one count of attempted deception at Hosey’s Post Office, Staplestown Road, Carlow on January 21.

The Garda investigation has so far shown the pensioner did not die suddenly at the post office. Officers have also established evidence that Mr Doyle was alive earlier that morning.

Autopsy

An autopsy determined that there was no foul play in Mr Doyle’s death but was only able to estimate the time of death as some time on the morning of January 21.

Mr Haughney was sent forward to the current sittings of Carlow Circuit Court, where he will appear on May 31.

He is accused of entering the post office at 11.04am, where he "dishonestly induced by deception" a member of staff

It is alleged he did so by producing a social welfare card in the name of Peadar Doyle in an attempt to collect a pension payment of €240.

He is further accused of dishonestly inducing a member of staff at the same premises at 11:14am. Both charges are contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.

Alibi

Judge Geraldine Carthy warned the defendant that if he wished to rely on an alibi in his evidence he must notify gardaí in writing within 14 days.

Defence solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty made a Section 56 application for the recordings of Garda interviews and sought legal aid to be extended to cover one counsel.

Mr O’Flaherty said there was currently no application for bail.