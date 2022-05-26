Two men and two women arrested in garda investigation into north Dublin feud

Four people have been arrested for firearms offences as part of a garda investigation into an ongoing feud in north Dublin.
On Wednesday morning, a man in his 20s was arrested under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at a house in Finglas West. He was arrested in connection to an incident that occurred in January of this year in which a firearm was discharged at a house.
During the search of another property in the same area, gardaí recovered and seized a firearm and arrested three individuals — a man in his 30s and two women in their 20s — for firearm offences.
All four are currently detained at Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda stations.
A Garda spokesperson said investigations were ongoing.
Two rival criminal gangs have been involved in a feud in the Finglas area for the past three years.
The feud has seen dozens of violent attacks take place including petrol bombings, assaults and shootings.