Two men and two women arrested in garda investigation into north Dublin feud

The violent feud has seen dozens of violent attacks take place including petrol bombings, assaults and shootings.
A Garda spokesperson said investigations were ongoing. File Picture: PA

Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 17:22
Steven Heaney

Four people have been arrested for firearms offences as part of a garda investigation into an ongoing feud in north Dublin.

On Wednesday morning, a man in his 20s was arrested under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at a house in Finglas West. He was arrested in connection to an incident that occurred in January of this year in which a firearm was discharged at a house.

During the search of another property in the same area, gardaí recovered and seized a firearm and arrested three individuals — a man in his 30s and two women in their 20s — for firearm offences.

All four are currently detained at Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda stations.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations were ongoing.

Two rival criminal gangs have been involved in a feud in the Finglas area for the past three years.

The feud has seen dozens of violent attacks take place including petrol bombings, assaults and shootings.

