Thief targets female victim of serious assault in Cork city

A young woman suffered horrific injuries during a very serious assault in Cork city centre and now a man has admitted that he stole the victim’s phone, jacket and bank card but denied having anything to do with the attack.

Garda Kevin Motherway, who investigated the attack on the woman, confirmed that Kevin Buckley was not involved in the assault.

Buckley, age 23, of 5C Shanakiel Place, Blarney Road, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to three charges of theft.

Garda Motherway outlined the background: “At 8pm on November 14, 2020, at Grand Parade, Cork, gardaí received a report of a female being seriously assaulted.”

Kevin Buckley and a woman who was with him at the time were identified to gardaí as having some involvement in the matter.

Gardaí spotted Kevin Buckley in Cork city shortly afterwards. He ran away and threw an Ulster Bank debit card and a Samsung phone away. This property was retrieved by gardaí and Buckley was apprehended.

“He admitted taking the card and the phone but denied any involvement in the assault. He was wearing a Helly Hanson jacket and he accepted that it belonged to the woman.

Horrific injuries

“Horrific injuries inflicted on the injured party were not inflicted by Kevin Buckley,” Garda Motherway said.

Buckley was previously before Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he was jailed for assault causing harm, robbery, and false imprisonment in the past.

Defence solicitor, Michael Quinlan, said: “He was not involved in assault, as the guard fairly says. He picked these items up from the ground, following the assault.”

Mr Quinlan said the accused, now 24, is now working full time.

Judge Marian O’Leary imposed a three-month suspended sentence on him for the thefts.

That is not the end of the matter for Buckley as the conviction triggers re-entry of another case where he had a nine-month suspended sentence hanging over him on condition that he kept the peace for a period of two years.