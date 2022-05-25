Man, 30s, arrested following €140k suspected cocaine seizure in Limerick

Investigations are ongoing.
Two kilograms of suspected cocaine was discovered during the vehicle search.

Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 10:11
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 30s is currently being detained in Limerick following the seizure of €140,000 worth of suspected cocaine from a vehicle in Caherconlish last night.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs conducted a search operation at around 8pm, during which two kilograms of suspected cocaine was discovered. 

"The drugs will now be sent for analysis," confirmed a garda spokesperson.

"A man in his 30s was arrested as a result and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Henry Street Garda station.

"Investigations are ongoing," it was added.

