Daughter of EuroMillions winner Dolores McNamara faces driving ban for dangerous driving

A 38-year-old daughter of EuroMillions winner, Dolores McNamara is set for an automatic driving ban.

This follows the solicitor for Kevanne McNamara, Daragh Hassett, telling Ennis District Court on Tuesday that his client is to enter a plea of guilty to a single count of dangerous driving.

A conviction for dangerous driving will result in a mandatory driving ban for Ms McNamara of Ard Coillte, Ballina, Co. Tipperary, as a judge has no discretion in the matter and must impose a ban.

Kevanne McNamara’s family connection to Dolores, who won a then-record €115 million EuroMillions jackpot in August 2005, was not referred to in court.

In total, Kevanne McNamara is facing charges concerning four driving-related alleged offences that include two counts of dangerous driving from one day in July last year.

The other charges

The four charges include a charge of Ms McNamara driving her 11-C registered car under the influence of an intoxicant to such an extent as to render her incapable of having proper control of her car at Main Street, Ballina, on July 20, 2021, contrary to Section 4 of the Road Traffic Act.

Mr Hassett said that Ms McNamara will be contesting this charge. Ms McNamara is facing two counts of dangerous driving on the same date at different locations contrary to Section 53 of the Road Traffic Act.

Ms McNamara is charged with dangerous driving on the R494 at Roolagh, Ballina and at Main Street, Ballina on July 20, 2021. Ms McNamara is also accused of being the driver of a car that was involved in the damage to property of Tipperary County Council and failing to remain at the scene contrary to Section 106 of the Road Traffic Act on the same date.

Ms McNamara was in court for Tuesday's brief hearing and Judge Mary Larkin said that she wants the case concerning the contested charge of allegedly driving under the influence of an intoxicant to be heard “sooner rather than later”. In response, Mr Hassett said: “I would like that too, judge."

Judge Larkin adjourned the cases to June 28 to Ennis District Court and all matters won’t be disposed of until the completion of the intoxicant case.