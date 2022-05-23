Man arrested following knife-point robbery of Cork shop

The man is also being questioned about the attempted robbery of a pharmacy which occurred nearby a short time later.
Man arrested following knife-point robbery of Cork shop

The Centra store made headlines last week when its owner confirmed that he had removed from sale the popular foil-wrapped Animal Bar chocolate product, following a visible rise in heroin dealing and consumption in the area. Picture: Larry Cummins 

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 22:13
Eoin English

A man has been arrested following a knife-point robbery of the Cork city shop which took foil-wrapped bars off its shelves last week following a spike in heroin use in the area.

The man is also being questioned about the attempted robbery of a pharmacy which occurred nearby a short time later.

The alarm was first raised after the Centra shop at Denroches Cross in the Lough area was targeted shortly before 4pm.

A lone raider armed with a knife entered the shop and fled moments later with a quantity of cash. Staff were not physically injured.

Gardai were alerted and were responding when the alarm was raised a second time after a lone raider, again armed with a knife, attempted to rob a pharmacy on Tory Top Road, about half a kilometre away in Ballyphehane.

Detectives spotted a suspect in the area and arrested a 37-year-old man. They also recovered a quantity of cash.

The man is being questioned about the robbery of the shop and about the attempted robbery of the pharmacy.

The Centra store made headlines last week when its owner confirmed that he had removed from sale the popular foil-wrapped Animal Bar chocolate product, following a visible rise in heroin dealing and consumption in the area.

The owner, Denis Whelton, who has run and managed the busy Centra store for 20 years, also said he had told his staff to stop wrapping deli products in tinfoil after months of harassment from heroin users who have been using it to prepare the drug for consumption.

And he said he was aware of several other shops in the city which had done the same, to deter heroin users from visiting their premises.

Mr Whelton said despite liaising with gardaí, and increased garda patrols in the area, he has never seen such visible and widespread drug dealing and consumption in the area.

More in this section

Cork man under Garda surveillance found with €49k worth of cannabis and €30k in cash Cork man under Garda surveillance found with €49k worth of cannabis and €30k in cash
A drug syringe and a spoon with cooked heroin Heroin dealer with 'an aversion to needles' jailed in Cork for having €30k of drug in attic
Aaron Brady3 Garda killer Aaron Brady's perversion of justice case to be heard at Special Criminal Court
CorkCrime
<p>Catriona Carey leaves Kilkenny District Court after she was convicted of motoring offences and banned from driving for four years. Picture: Colin Keegan</p>

Catriona Carey 'out of control' when told car would be seized

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices