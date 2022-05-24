Woman pleads guilty to attacking man with hatchet at his Cork home

'Injured party had a broken wrist, broken fingers, a number of facial injuries — very bad facial injuries which will require surgery,' court heard
Woman pleads guilty to attacking man with hatchet at his Cork home

Accused pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to the man at his home on Middle Glanmire Road in Cork on January 18. She also signed a plea of guilty to the charge of production of a hatchet during the incident. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 07:00
Liam Heylin

A woman has signed a plea of guilty to two charges arising out of her part in the break-in to a man’s home at Middle Glanmire Road in Cork where it is alleged that he was attacked with a hatchet.

Linda O’Flynn, 28, of no fixed address, was originally charged by Detective Garda Mark Durcan with counts of assault causing harm and production of a hatchet.

Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said the accused was prepared to sign pleas of guilty to both counts against her.

She pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to the man at his home on Middle Glanmire Road in Cork on January 18. She also signed a plea of guilty to the charge of production of a hatchet during the incident.

On the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons, Judge Joanne Carroll sent the case forward for sentence at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, commencing in a month’s time.

In respect of a co-accused, a book of evidence is being prepared in his case and it was adjourned until June 13 to allow time for preparation and service of the book of evidence.

Detective Garda Liam Finn charged David Long of Flat 3, 27 Leitrim Street, Cork, with three alleged offences, namely aggravated burglary, assault causing harm and possession of a hatchet at Middle Glanmire Road, Cork, on Tuesday, January 18.

Det Garda Finn said at an earlier bail application that it was alleged that a woman known to the injured party called to his apartment that night and was present for 30 minutes when a man arrived in the apartment carrying a hatchet.

“He had a scarf over his face. He assaulted the injured party a number of times with the hatchet. He was struck with the hatchet while his co-accused was shouting at the man, ‘Gag him,’ in relation to the injured party,” Det Garda Finn said.

It was alleged the injured party was struck with the axe in the face, body and hand.

“Paramedics attended the scene where the injured party had a broken wrist, broken fingers, a number of facial injuries — very bad facial injuries which will require surgery. He had lacerations to his head, body and right thigh,” the detective said.

Read More

Woman accused of attacking man with hatchet at his Cork home

More in this section

Catriona Carey at Kilkenny District Court Catriona Carey 'out of control' when told car would be seized
Cork man under Garda surveillance found with €49k worth of cannabis and €30k in cash Cork man under Garda surveillance found with €49k worth of cannabis and €30k in cash
A drug syringe and a spoon with cooked heroin Heroin dealer with 'an aversion to needles' jailed in Cork for having €30k of drug in attic
#CourtsPlace: Cork
<p>The Centra store made headlines last week when its owner confirmed that he had removed from sale the popular foil-wrapped Animal Bar chocolate product, following a visible rise in heroin dealing and consumption in the area. Picture: Larry Cummins </p>

Man arrested following knife-point robbery of Cork shop

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices