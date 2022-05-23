Limerick brothers admit deceiving woman in her 80s out of €5k for 'unnecessary' repair work

Two brothers from Co Limerick pleaded guilty on Monday to deceiving a woman in her 80s out of about €5,000 for “unnecessary and unsolicited” repair works at her home.

James O’Brien, 43, with an address at Park Luachra, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, admitted making a gain for himself or causing a loss for the victim, contrary to section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001, at an address in Limerick City on November 9, 2018.