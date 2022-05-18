'I have a f***ing steak knife and I will f***ing blend you', man told teenage barman in Cork pub

A middle-aged Birmingham man pointed a knife at a teenage barman in Cork and threatened his life saying, “I have a f***ing steak knife and I will f***ing blend you.”

The threat was made by Adrian Henry to the 19-year-old at Weatherspoon’s pub The Linen Weaver on Paul Street, Cork over the Christmas holidays.

The 49-year-old accused pleaded guilty to producing a steak knife and threatening to kill the young man on December 28 last at the premises.

Detective Garda Bryan Murphy outlined the background to the death threat made by Henry at a time when he was out on bail on a manslaughter charge in respect of another incident in Cork City.

His barrister Abigail Creed said Henry was acquitted of the manslaughter charge in February this year after a trial. Ms Creed appealed for leniency to be shown to the accused in the present case.

Henry appeared by video link from prison at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, where Judge Helen Boyle sentenced him to two years in prison, backdated to January 13 when he went into custody.

Det Garda Murphy said the young barman was serving a person at seating outside the premises when the threat was made to him by Henry.

Breaching Covid 19 guidelines

The accused had been told previously he was breaching Covid 19 guidelines by his actions and was told to leave. A customer was so concerned by the overheard threat made to the barman that she left the premises and contacted gardaí immediately.

The detective said some staff at the premises had body cams and the young barman in this case had one that was activated and it captured the incident and the threatening words that were directed at him.

The young man did not come to court for the sentencing as he was doing college exams.

The detective said he was shook up by the incident at the time. “He was quite shook up. It happened at 7pm and he was not expecting it to happen,” Det Garda Murphy said.

In a letter to the court, Adrian Henry apologised to the victim in this case. He said he was living on the streets at the time and was totally ashamed of his behaviour towards the barman, which he described as a moment of drunken stupidity. He said he could now see a clear path to rebuilding his life.

“You have 24 previous convictions for public order offences and one for possession of a knife and you have previous Section 2 [simple] assault convictions,” the judge said.

Ms Creed said: “He is willing to work with the probation service. He is willing to attend rehab. He did go to Spain for rehab but had to return to face a manslaughter charge for which he was ultimately acquitted in February.

“I would ask you to structure a sentence so that he could attend at rehab to deal with his ongoing issues.”

Judge Boyle imposed a sentence of three years, with the last year suspended.