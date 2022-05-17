Gardaí investigating Lisa Thompson murder appeal for man to contact them 

Gardaí said that on May 12, a man handed a document in the name of the deceased Lisa Thompson to a Garda staff member at the front door of the station
Gardaí investigating Lisa Thompson murder appeal for man to contact them 

Lisa Thompson was discovered at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, north Dublin, at about 3.30pm on Tuesday, May 10. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 10:01
Steve Neville

Gardaí investigating the murder of Lisa Thompson have appealed for a man who was at Finglas Garda Station last week to contact them.

Gardaí said that on May 12, a man handed a document in the name of the deceased Lisa Thompson to a Garda staff member at the front door of the station.

The man is being urged to contact investigators.

Ms Thompson was discovered at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, north Dublin, at about 3.30pm on Tuesday, May 10.

It is believed she may have been dead for a few days before her body was found by emergency services and gardaí.

A photograph amongst floral tributes of Lisa Thompson. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
A photograph amongst floral tributes of Lisa Thompson. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The 52-year-old suffered an extremely violent death in which she was stabbed some 12 times.

Officers are examining her mobile phone to determine who she may have been in contact with leading up to her death in a bid to gather any relevant information.

Gardaí said they are now making an urgent appeal for the man who handed in the document to contact the investigation team at Ballymun Garda station at 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Read More

Mum stabbed up to 12 times in frenzied attack in her home

More in this section

Challenge to planning refusal for Cork apartment scheme adjourned Challenge to planning refusal for Cork apartment scheme adjourned
Crime stock Masked robber brandished knife when demanding money at Cork shops
Burglar claimed to be new employee when challenged by bookstore staff Burglar claimed to be new employee when challenged by bookstore staff
GardaiPlace: BallymunPerson: Lisa Thompson
<p>Caitríona Hickey and Niamh Richardson from Murroe, Limerick, waived their right to anonymity so that their uncle - John Hogan who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting them when they were eight and 10 years old - could be named. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22</p>

Lecturer jailed for sexually assaulting his 'extraordinary brave Limerick nieces'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 14, 2022

  • 10
  • 11
  • 18
  • 20
  • 35
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices