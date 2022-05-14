Two arrested after man shot in north Dublin

Sat, 14 May, 2022 - 17:43
Greg Murphy

Gardaí are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Finglas in Dublin on Friday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attend the scene on St Margaret's Road shortly after 5.00pm where the man, aged in his 20s, was discovered with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for his injuries which gardaí say are non-life-threatening.

The scene has been preserved by gardaí and the area was closed off for a forensic examination which has since concluded.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested and detained at Finglas garda station for questioning.

One man was released without charge on Saturday afternoon and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The second man remains in Garda custody.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward, particularly drivers who may have dashcam footage from the area.

Gardaí can be contacted at Finglas Garda Station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

