Suspected dealer approached by gardaí in Cork swallowed drugs

Lithuanian national suspected of carrying out drug transaction on two occasions in Cork City refused to remove drugs from his mouth when asked to do so by gardaí, court heard
Suspected dealer approached by gardaí in Cork swallowed drugs

Aleksandras Kuznecovas, of Lord Edward Street, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, denied both charges of impeding or obstructing a Garda search under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 20:00
Liam Heylin

A Lithuanian man approached by gardaí in Cork City on two separate occasions popped suspected drugs into his mouth and swallowed the items.

Aleksandras Kuznecovas, of Lord Edward Street, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, denied both charges of impeding or obstructing a Garda search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He was put on trial at Cork District Court where Inspector James Hallahan called evidence from the relevant gardaí.

Garda Kevin Motherway testified that on October, 27, 2020, he was on duty at Mardyke Walk, Cork, when he observed a suspected drugs transaction taking place.

Garda Motherway approached Aleksandras Kuznecovas in order to carry out a drugs search. However, the 35-year-old defendant responded by placing an item in his mouth. Garda Motherway asked him to remove the suspected drug from his mouth and the accused refused to do so and was seen to swallow the item.

Similarly, Garda Lorna Healy encountered the same man on the grounds of St Finbarr’s Cathedral in Cork a week later on November 3, 2020.

Again, it appeared the defendant was engaged in a drugs transaction and when Garda Healy approached him he placed an item in his mouth. Directed to remove the suspected drug from his mouth, he reacted by swallowing the item.

Garda Healy searched the accused and seized €200 in cash on his person.

Defence barrister Andrea Gilligan said the accused was pleading not guilty to both obstruction charges.

However, the defendant, who had a Lithuanian interpreter, did not give any evidence in his own defence.

“He is not going into evidence. He did not have drugs on him. He was meeting friends,” Ms Gilligan said.

Judge Marian O’Leary convicted him on both counts. She directed preparation of a probation report in advance of sentencing in two months.

Ms Gilligan said after the defendant was convicted: “He came to Ireland to work. He has two children. He fell into very heavy heroin use — using 1g a day.”

More in this section

Stolen Credit Cards Court hears how close woman came to losing €71k retirement fund to scam
The Fashion Awards 2019 - London Pretrial motions in Irish woman's action against Rihanna over 'malicious falsehoods' resolved
Garda stock Cork garda who had nose busted in 'malicious' assault during family row gets €27k 
#CourtsPlace: Cork
Suspected dealer approached by gardaí in Cork swallowed drugs

Solicitor's consent to €6.9m judgment advances case over purchase of former Nemo Rangers land

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 7, 2022

  • 1
  • 31
  • 35
  • 39
  • 42
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices