Gardaí seize over €1.5m of suspected drugs and €39k in cash in Kildare and Meath searches

Investigations are ongoing. 
Gardaí seize over €1.5m of suspected drugs and €39k in cash in Kildare and Meath searches

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Sun, 08 May, 2022 - 10:18
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized over €1.5 million of suspected drugs and €39,750 in cash following search operations conducted in Kildare and Meath.

At approximately 11.30am on Saturday, May 7, Gardaí intercepted a vehicle on the M1 Motorway in Co Meath. 

"During the course of a search of this vehicle, approximately €39,750 in cash was located and seized," said a garda spokesperson. 

The occupant of this vehicle, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Ashbourne Garda Station where he is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Around a half an hour later, a number of properties were searched in the Newbridge area of Co Kildare as part of this investigation. 

Approximately €420,000 of suspected cocaine and €1.12 million of suspected cannabis were seized during the course of a search of one of these properties. 

"Suspected mixing agents and other drug paraphernalia were also seized," added the garda spokesperson.

"All of the drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis."

Investigations are ongoing, it was added. 

More in this section

File Photo PEOPLE ARE BEING warned to be alert against a phishing scam involving fraudulent emails and texts Director faces jail for breaking condition of his suspension over Cork firm's unpaid Vat of €340k
Hands Holding onto Prison Bars 'You were very foolish' - Corkman jailed for holding €42k of cannabis for someone else
Ex-Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall bids to halt his trial for Regency Hotel murder Ex-Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall bids to halt his trial for Regency Hotel murder
DrugsGardai
<p>Michael Lynn said: “It was a good time for someone starting their own business.” He said in his first year he opened 400 files. Photo: Collins Courts</p>

Michael Lynn 'was constantly travelling'  for two years instead of running his solicitor practice

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 7, 2022

  • 1
  • 31
  • 35
  • 39
  • 42
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices