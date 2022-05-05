Teen arrested in connection with €69,000 drug and cash seizure in Cobh

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
The drugs and cash seized during the operation. Picture: Garda Info

Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 16:22
Steven Heaney

A young man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of almost €70,000 worth of drugs and cash in Cork. 

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Midleton District Drugs Unit searched a house in the East Hill area of Cobh on Wednesday afternoon. 

During the search, officers uncovered cannabis herb worth approximately €60,000 and €9,000 in cash. 

A man, who is aged in his late teens, was then arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, for questioning at Cobh Garda Station.

He has since been released without charge, and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

drug seizureGardaiDrugsPlace: Cork
