Revenue officials uncover €297k worth of drugs in packages destined for addresses across Ireland

Revenue officials have seized €297,000 worth of drugs concealed in packages destined for addresses in Cork, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and a number of other locations around the country.
As part of routine profiling operations, Revenue officers searched consignments at two locations in Dublin yesterday.
Inside, officers uncovered 10kg worth of herbal cannabis, 30,400 Benzodiazepine tablets, 10,600 Zopiclone tablets as well as smaller quantities of ephedrine, ecstasy tablets, butane honey oil, cannabis oil and synthetic cannabinoids.
The concealed drugs, which have an estimated value of €297,000, were sniffed out with the assistance of Revenue detector dogs Sam and Bailey.
In total, 40 different parcels labelled as items such as ‘Easter toys’, ‘make-up’, ‘healthcare products’, ‘antique glassware’, ‘documents’, ‘gifts’, ‘sports equipment’, ‘dog accessories’ and ‘clothes’ were seized.
The parcels originated in the US, Spain, France, Canada, India, Hungary the Netherlands and the UK and were destined for addresses in Cork, Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Dublin, Galway, Cavan, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Donegal, and Mayo.
A Revenue spokesperson said the seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.
"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295," the spokesperson added.
"Investigations are ongoing."