Training for court assistants to help sex crime victims give evidence

It is part of a plan to create a more victim-focussed criminal justice system
Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, launched the programme in the University of Limerick to address barriers facing vulnerable witnesses in sexual assault cases. File photo

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 20:27
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

A new course is being launched that will train people to assist sex abuse victims and children in giving evidence in trials or during garda interviews.

The area was identified in an expert Government report on addressing barriers facing vulnerable witnesses in sexual assault cases. The programme, due to start in the University of Limerick this autumn, was launched by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

She said the course would train so-called “intermediaries”, who would help vulnerable people as they go through the criminal justice system. She said intermediaries are professionals with the skills and expertise necessary to assist witnesses who have communication difficulties in providing evidence.

The course requirements include both a honours primary degree and three years’ experience as a registered speech and language therapist, occupational therapist or a social worker in Ireland.

She said the course was a milestone in delivering on the Implementation of Supporting a Victim’s Journey - the implementation plan for the O’Malley Review - where recommendations were made around making available a panel of registered, qualified intermediaries to work with vulnerable victims in sexual assault cases.

“The introduction of a new programme for intermediaries is a key action in Supporting a Victim’s Journey, my plan to create a more victim-focussed criminal justice system," the minister said. 

"It outlines reforms to protect victims of sexual violence during the investigation and prosecution of sexual offences, and committed that appropriately-qualified intermediaries should be recruited and registered.” 

She added: “Once qualified, they will have an essential role in assessing the communication needs of vulnerable witnesses and to advise An Garda Síochána, advocates and the court on the steps needed to assist such witnesses to give their best evidence.” 

The Professional Diploma in Intermediary Studies is a part-time course run over one year. On successful completion of this programme, graduates will be eligible to be placed on a panel from which the courts will choose to work within the Irish justice system.

The Registered Intermediary’s role will be to assist in the communication process, whether between lawyers and witnesses during a trial or earlier, during Garda interviews.

The project team who designed the programme include Dr Aoife Gallagher (project lead), Dr Aine Kearns, Dr Alan Cusack and Professor Sean Redmond.

Dr Gallagher said: “We believe that the collaboration [with the Department of Justice] places UL at the forefront of national efforts to secure effective and meaningful participation for vulnerable individuals when engaging with the Irish justice system”.

Justice Minister announces plans to better support victims of sexual violence

Revenue officials uncover €297k worth of drugs in packages destined for addresses across Ireland

