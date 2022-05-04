Arrest warrant issued for convicted killer Ian Horgan as he fails to appear in court

An arrest warrant has been issued for the convicted killer and rapist Ian Horgan when he failed to appear at Macroom District Court in connection with an alleged breach of the Sex Offenders Act 2001.

Judge James McNulty issued the warrant when Mr Horgan’s solicitor Sean Cahill told the court that his client “has not been in touch”. Mr Cahill said that Mr Horgan “should be here, but he isn’t” and when asked by Judge McNulty if he was expected to turn up later in the day admitted that it was highly unlikely.