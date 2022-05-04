Arrest warrant issued for convicted killer Ian Horgan as he fails to appear in court

Ian Horgan was jailed for the rape and killing of beautician Rachel Kiely who was attacked while walking her dogs in a park in Ballincollig in 2002
Arrest warrant issued for convicted killer Ian Horgan as he fails to appear in court

Convicted killer, rapist, drug dealer and armed robber Ian Horgan is accused of applying to open an account on the Tinder dating app in contravention of the Sex Offenders Act 2001. File photo

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 12:30
David Forsyth

An arrest warrant has been issued for the convicted killer and rapist Ian Horgan when he failed to appear at Macroom District Court in connection with an alleged breach of the Sex Offenders Act 2001.

Judge James McNulty issued the warrant when Mr Horgan’s solicitor Sean Cahill told the court that his client “has not been in touch”. Mr Cahill said that Mr Horgan “should be here, but he isn’t” and when asked by Judge McNulty if he was expected to turn up later in the day admitted that it was highly unlikely.

It is the second time that an arrest warrant has been issued for Mr Horgan in connection with the charge, the first occasion in October 2021 was also following his failure to appear in court.

Mr Horgan, aged 37, and with an address at 53 Byrne Avenue, Prospect in Co. Limerick is accused of applying to open an account on the Tinder dating app between May 24 and 31 last year using the alias ‘Cian’. Gardaí allege that in doing so he was in contravention of the Sex Offenders Act 2001.

Mr Horgan has claimed that the use of the name Cian was a simple typo and not the creation of an alias. At a hearing in October 2021, the court was told that Mr Horgan had lost the phone he used to apply for the Tinder account.

The State is in the process of officially requesting data from Tinder in relation to the application which must go through the US Justice Department and could take up to eight months to complete.

Ian Horgan was jailed for the rape and killing of beautician Rachel Kiely who was attacked while walking her dogs in a park in Ballincollig in 2002. Horgan was 16-years-old at the time of the attack.

Read More

Tinder will be asked to explain how convicted rapist and killer Ian Horgan joined app

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Woman pleads not guilty at Limerick court to threatening to kill her mother
'Pure evil': Clare woman stole from and desecrated 17-year-old girl's grave 'Pure evil': Clare woman stole from and desecrated 17-year-old girl's grave
Corkman who bought cannabis online to deal in local area said it was 'a stupid idea' Corkman who bought cannabis online to deal in local area said it was 'a stupid idea'
#CourtsrapePlace: CorkPerson: Ian HorganOrganisation: Tinder
Arrest warrant issued for convicted killer Ian Horgan as he fails to appear in court

Gardaí renew appeal for information on 1998 murder of Mayo man 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 30, 2022

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 20
  • 31
  • 43
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices