Sharp upturn in threats or attempts to murder juveniles

Threats or attempts to murder juveniles have more than doubled in the last four years, new figures show.

In about half of those cases, the suspected offender was a juvenile.

CSO figures show that more than half of all victims of recorded sexual offences in each of the last four years were aged under 18.

Four out of every five reported victims of Sexual offences in 2021 were female, and more than half were under 18 when the offence occurred. https://t.co/fGA68JHiHC#CSOIreland #Ireland #Crime #RecordedCrime #CrimeStatistics #CrimeStats pic.twitter.com/eD6r7Cyb0p — Central Statistics Office Ireland (@CSOIreland) April 27, 2022

In one in seven of those cases that were detected or solved in 2020, both the victim and suspected offender were under 18 years of age.

The statistics also reveal worsening trends for female victims of crimes against the person, particularly in the offence of attempts/murder threats and harassment.

The figures also show that almost all sexual violence cases detected in 2020 were carried out by males.

While the number of female victims of murder or manslaughter has fallen in the last four years (from 11 in 2018 to eight in 2021), they account for a large percentage of all such cases (rising from 23% to 33%) in the same period — due to a larger reduction in male victims.

The latest data has been published “under reservation”, meaning the CSO continues to have concerns regarding the quality of the underlying Garda figures.

In relation to the ages of victims and suspected offenders, the figures show the following for juveniles — under the age of 18:

Total assaults and related offences remained stable, with 1,626 (14% of cases) in 2021, compared to 1,553 (14%) in 2018;

Attempts/threats to murder more than doubled, from 40 (4%) cases in 2018 to 83 (5%) in 2021;

Assaults were stable, with 2,573 (16%) cases in 2021, compared to 2,554 (15%) in 2018;

Harassment cases rose from 121 (8%) in 2018 to 168 (10%) in 2021.

Other figures show people under 18 were responsible for about half of the attempts/threats to murder other juveniles (20 in 2018 and 39 in 2022).

The figures show there were 2,892 victims of sexual violence in 2021, some 1,626 of whom were aged under 18 (56%).

In addition, those aged under 18 were also the suspected offenders, accounting for 17% of detected sexual offences in 2020.

In one in seven cases where the victim was under 18, the perpetrator was also in the same age category.

The CSO data also shows that four juveniles were killed in homicide incidents in 2021 and 14 in 2020.

In three cases in 2020, both the victim and the suspected offender was under the age of 18.

In relation to gender, the figures show four out of five (82%) victims of reported sexual violence incidents in 2021 were female.

Almost all (98%) suspected offenders of detected sexual violence reported in 2020 were male.

While the number of male victims of assault and related offences fell in the last four years, from 11,411 in 2018 to 10,980 in 2021, it rose among female victims, from 7,841 to 8,759.

This included an 80% increase in attempts/threats to murder (from 428 in 2018 to 774 in 2021), a 24% rise in harassment cases (948 to 1,171), and a slight increase in recorded assaults (6,465 to 6,814).

In relation to sexual offences, the CSO said one in four victims of sexual violence, who reported their crimes in 2021, related to offences which occurred more than 10 years previously.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.