€8k Rolex watch, designer goods and €23k cash seized by CAB

In addition to the assets seized, more than €200,000 was restrained in financial accounts.
€8k Rolex watch, designer goods and €23k cash seized by CAB

Cash and designer goods among item seized in Co Meath this morning. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 21:31
Michelle McGlynn

This morning, the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search as part of an investigation into an organised crime group.

The operation saw a residential property and one business premises in Co Meath searched.

During the course of the operation, a number of items were seized including €23,000 cash, a Rolex watch valued in excess of €8,000, a significant quantity of designer goods and documentation in relation to financial and property transactions.

In addition to the assets seized in Meath, more than €200,000 was restrained in financial accounts.

The investigation undertaken by CAB is focused on the assets of an international Organised Crime Group involved in the cultivation, sale and supply of controlled drugs through a network of cannabis grow houses.

The subsequent laundering of the proceeds of their criminal conduct is also under investigation.

More in this section

FOUR COURTS DOME RESTORATION Dispute between mother and daughters over father's €30m estate back in court
Inquest into death of Patricia Quinn Luas speed limit reduced at pedestrian crossing following fatal accident, inquest hears
Christian Mayer1 German man denies sexually assaulting two young girls in Ikea
Crime
Ken Mayers and Tarak Kauff

Two octogenarian anti-war protesters tell court some things are 'mandated by God'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

  • 7
  • 20
  • 26
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices