Man accused of Lisdoonvarna pensioner's murder returned to trial

A 32-year-old man charged with the murder of Lisdoonvarna pensioner, John (Jack) O’Neill has been returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

At Ennis District Court, the book of evidence was served against Thomas Lorigan, of no fixed abode.

Formerly of Ennistymon, north Clare, Mr Lorigan is charged with the murder of grandfather Mr O’Neill (79), at St Brendan’s Rd, Lisdoonvarna, at an unknown time on January 6/7.

When arrested and charged on January 8 with the alleged murder, he said "no comment".

The accused wore a white face mask in court and was flanked by two prison officers for the hearing.

He secured bail in the High Court on March 3 but has been unable to meet bail conditions set down by the High Court and remains on remand in custody.

Seargeant Aiden Lonergan said that the State application was to return Mr Lorigan for trial to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

In court on Wednesday, Mr Lorigan also spoke "yes" when given the alibi warning by Judge Colm Roberts.

Judge Roberts told Mr Lorigan that if an alibi formed any party of his defence, he had 14 days in which to provide details to the State.

Solicitor for Mr Lorigan, Darragh Hassett said that given the gravity of the charge, he would be applying for the legal aid certificate to be extended to cover a senior counsel and a junior counsel to also represent Mr Lorgian in the Central Criminal Court.

The deceased in the case, father-of-two John O’Neill had only recently lost his wife, Christine, and ran a B&B in the Clare town.