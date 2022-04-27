Patrick Quirke gets permission to appeal 'Mr Moonlight' murder conviction in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from Tipperary farmer Patrick Quirke against his conviction for the murder of DJ Bobby Ryan in 2011.

Quirke (51), from Breanshamore, was found guilty in 2019 of murdering the father-of-two, known as 'Mr Moonlight', at Fawnagowan in Co. Tipperary. A jury at the Central Criminal Court convicted him by a majority verdict after a 71-day trial.