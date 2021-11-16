Mr Moonlight appeal: Pat Quirke murder conviction upheld

Patrick Quirke has lost his appeal against his conviction for murdering popular DJ Bobby Ryan, whose body was found in a disused slurry tank on a farm leased by Quirke.

The Court of Appeal today rejected more than 50 grounds of appeal argued by lawyers for Quirke during lengthy submissions late last year. Mr Justice George Birmingham, delivering the judgement on behalf of the three-judge appeal court, said he was not persuaded by any of the arguments made on Quirke's behalf.