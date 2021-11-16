Mr Moonlight appeal: Pat Quirke murder conviction upheld

The Court of Appeal today rejected more than 50 grounds of appeal argued by lawyers for Quirke during lengthy submissions late last year
Mr Moonlight appeal: Pat Quirke murder conviction upheld

Patrick Quirke (pictured here in October 2020) whose lawyers argued that Quirke did not receive a fair trial due to the admission during the trial of prejudicial evidence, "tittle tattle" and tabloid-style garda commentaries. File photo

Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 11:12
Eoin Reynolds

Patrick Quirke has lost his appeal against his conviction for murdering popular DJ Bobby Ryan, whose body was found in a disused slurry tank on a farm leased by Quirke.

The Court of Appeal today rejected more than 50 grounds of appeal argued by lawyers for Quirke during lengthy submissions late last year. Mr Justice George Birmingham, delivering the judgement on behalf of the three-judge appeal court, said he was not persuaded by any of the arguments made on Quirke's behalf.

Quirke's lawyers argued that Quirke did not receive a fair trial due to the admission during the trial of prejudicial evidence, "tittle tattle" and tabloid-style garda commentaries. They also argued that a warrant used by gardaí to search Quirke's home was flawed, that the judge was not given relevant information and that evidence seized from his home should not have been shown to the jury.

Quirke (51), of Breanshamore, Co. Tipperary, was convicted in 2019 of the murder of popular DJ and father-of-two Bobby "Mr Moonlight" Ryan (52) at Fawnagowan in Tipperary. Mr Ryan disappeared on June 3, 2011, after he left his girlfriend Mary Lowry's home early in the morning. 

His badly decomposed body was discovered in a disused, underground tank almost two years later on 30 April, 2013, on farmland owned by Ms Lowry and leased by Quirke. Ms Lowry had previously had an affair with Quirke and the prosecution said that Quirke murdered Bobby Ryan so he could rekindle their affair and because he was financially dependent on Ms Lowry.

More to follow.

Read More

Mr Moonlight appeal: Pat Quirke must wait 'some time' for decision

More in this section

Corkman threatened family with hatchet amid 'type of mental breakdown' Corkman threatened family with hatchet amid 'type of mental breakdown'
Cork man 'highly intoxicated' at wedding hit guest with glass bottle causing serious laceration Cork man 'highly intoxicated' at wedding hit guest with glass bottle causing serious laceration
Man to be sentenced for impeding Jonathan Ustic murder probe in Skibbereen Man to be sentenced for impeding Jonathan Ustic murder probe in Skibbereen
#CourtsmurderPlace: TipperaryPerson: Pat QuirkePerson: Bobby RyanPerson: Mary Lowry
FILE PHOTO The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended the use of Covid certs in other areas outside of ho

Restaurant on track to become first Irish business to challenge 'discriminatory' Covid cert

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 13, 2021

  • 7
  • 20
  • 23
  • 33
  • 36
  • 44
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices