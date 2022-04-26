Police seize items after funeral of INLA member

Police seize items after funeral of INLA member

Coffin of IRSP and INLA member Eddie McGarrigle (Liam McBurney/PA)

Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 16:44
Dominic McGrath, PA

Police in Northern Ireland seized clothing and other items after the funeral of an Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) member in Co Tyrone.

The funeral of INLA member Eddie McGarrigle took place at St Mary’s Church in Strabane on Tuesday.

Mr McGarrigle was also a member of the Irish Republican Socialist Party.

Family members of IRSP and INLA member Eddie McGarrigle come together during his burial at St Mary’s Church Cemetery (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that officers gathered evidence, and after the funeral seized clothing and other items.

Separately, police also made two arrests in Strabane on Tuesday as part of an investigation into suspected crimes linked to the INLA.

Two men, aged 59 and 64, were arrested under the Terrorism Act and are currently in custody.

A 40-year-old man was also arrested in Derry on Monday night on suspicion of terrorism offences.

He remains in custody.

More in this section

Ken Mayers and Tarak Kauff Shannon Airport trespass trial hears of 'nicest and most courteous' peace protestors
FOUR COURTS DOME RESTORATION Language school landlord denies threatening to change locks over rent dispute
'Difficulty' getting damage cost of Russian embassy gate crash, court hears 'Difficulty' getting damage cost of Russian embassy gate crash, court hears
McGarriglePlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
Police seize items after funeral of INLA member

Family of mother-of-two who died of brain tumour aged 26 settle case over her medical care

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 23, 2022

  • 6
  • 15
  • 18
  • 35
  • 43
  • 47
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices