Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald takes High Court case against RTÉ

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has issued High Court proceedings against RTÉ.

Papers were filed in the High Court on Monday by solicitors McCartan and Burke on behalf of Ms McDonald against the broadcaster.

No date has yet been set for the case to be heard.

Both parties said they had no comment to make on the issue.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: "This is now a matter in litigation before the courts and it would be inappropriate to comment."

An RTÉ spokesperson said the broadcaster "has no comment”.