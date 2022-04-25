Keane Mulready-Woods murder trial provisionally set for early next year

Two men accused of murdering Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods have been given a provisional trial date early next year at the Special Criminal Court.

Paul Crosby (25) of Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co. Louth, and Gerard Cruise (47), with addresses in Dublin 1 and Rathmullan Park, are charged with the teenager's murder at a house in Rathmullan Park on January 12 or 13, 2020.