Keane Mulready-Woods murder trial provisionally set for early next year

The trial had been scheduled to commence today
Keane Mulready-Woods was last seen alive in Drogheda on January 12, 2020. File picture

Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 16:06
Paul Neilan

Two men accused of murdering Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods have been given a provisional trial date early next year at the Special Criminal Court.

Paul Crosby (25) of Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co. Louth, and Gerard Cruise (47), with addresses in Dublin 1 and Rathmullan Park, are charged with the teenager's murder at a house in Rathmullan Park on January 12 or 13, 2020.

The trial had been scheduled to commence on Monday but on April 7 John Byrne SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), told the three-judge court it was inevitable that "further considerable disclosure would have to be made before the trial is in a position to proceed". 

Lawyers for both men did not object to the trial being adjourned. On Monday at the non-jury court, presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt told Mr Byrne that he was fixing January 23, 2023, as a provisional date for trial.

Keane Mulready-Woods (17), was last seen alive in Drogheda on January 12, 2020. The following day, some of the teenager's body parts were found in a sports bag in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin. 

Two days later, remains were found in a burning car in a laneway in the Drumcondra area of Dublin. Mr Mulready-Woods' torso was discovered on March 11, 2020, hidden in an overgrown ravine during a search of waste ground at Rathmullan Park.

