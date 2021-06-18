Men accused of Keane Mulready-Woods murder served notice of trial at non-jury court

Two men charged with murdering 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods in Drogheda have been served with a notice that their trials will go ahead in the Special Criminal Court.
Paul Crosby (25) of Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co. Louth and Gerard Cruise (47), with addresses in Dublin 1 and Rathmullan Park, are charged with the teenager's murder at a house in Rathmullan Park on 12 or 13 January, 2020.
Both men appeared briefly at the Special Criminal Court this morning where a garda formally served them with papers showing the State's intention to try them at the three-judge, non-jury court.
Mr Crosby is in custody while Mr Cruise remains on bail on terms previously set by the High Court. Mr Justice Tony Hunt asked the men to come before the court on July 19 when a trial date may be set.
Keane Mulready-Woods was last seen alive in Drogheda on 12 January, 2020. The following day, some of the teenager's dismembered body parts were found in a sports bag in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.
Two days later more remains were found in a burning car in a laneway in the Drumcondra area of Dublin.
The torso was discovered 14 months later, on 11 March, hidden in an overgrown ravine during an extensive search of waste ground at Rathmullan Park.