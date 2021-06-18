Men accused of Keane Mulready-Woods murder served notice of trial at non-jury court

Two men charged with murdering 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods in Drogheda have been served with a notice that their trials will go ahead in the Special Criminal Court.

Paul Crosby (25) of Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co. Louth and Gerard Cruise (47), with addresses in Dublin 1 and Rathmullan Park, are charged with the teenager's murder at a house in Rathmullan Park on 12 or 13 January, 2020.