Man, 30s, in critical condition in hospital following Sligo assault

Investigating gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward
The incident occurred at Rockwood Parade, in Sligo Town at around 6pm. File Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 21:12
Steven Heaney

A man is fighting for his life in hospital following a serious assault in Sligo this evening. 

The incident occurred at Rockwood Parade, in Sligo Town at around 6pm. 

After the alarm was raised, emergency services personnel attended the scene and treated the male victim, who is aged in his late 30's, for an apparent head injury. 

He was removed to Sligo University Hospital a short time later. 

He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where his condition is described as "critical."

The scene where the attack took place has been preserved and it is understood that forensic examination has been already conducted.

Investigating gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. 

In particular, they wish to speak with anyone who was in the vicinity from 5pm. to 6.15pm this evening. 

Anyone who may have camera footage or dash cam footage from the location at the time of the incident has been asked to make it available to gardaí

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station (071) 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station," a garda spokesperson said.

"Investigations are ongoing."

