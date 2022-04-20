Witness appeal after man, 30s, injured in Dublin shooting 

A man in his 30s has been injured following a shooting incident that occurred in Dublin last night.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place at a residence in the Pimlico Cottages area of Dublin 8 at approximately 11:50pm.

Gardaí said that the man who was injured was taken to St James's Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

The scene at Pimlico Cottages is currently preserved for technical examination, Gardaí said.

A statement added that a vehicle discovered partially burnt out at Old Church Way, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, at approximately 12:15am is also being technically examined.

No arrests have been made at this time and Gardaí have set up an incident room at Kevin Street Garda Station.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is being asked to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the Pimlico Cottages/Ardee Street area between 11:30pm and midnight who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.